Five arrested for firing shots during a Mpumalanga funeral

Pretoria – Five Mpumalanga men have been remanded in custody after they were arrested for wantonly firing several shots during a funeral near Hazyview, police said on Tuesday. “These suspects are alleged to have caused a stir amongst mourners when they unshamefully drew firearms and fired shots,” police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said. “Their actions led law abiding citizens to alert authorities about this behaviour which was plainly displayed by a group of five lawless men driving in a blue VW Golf.” He said members of the police tactical response, acting on the information, spotted the vehicle parked at a local taverns and approached the vehicle to search its occupants, recovering two unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Police immediately arrested the five suspects, who appeared before the Mkhuhlu magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The villains were remanded in custody until Monday, 12 October 2020, where they are expected to apply for bail. The suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as discharging firearms in a public space,” said Hlathi.

“The police cannot rule out a possibility of adding more charges in relation to the seized firearms as investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has warned community members against the tendency of “playing with firearms” at funerals.

Zuma said firing shots during funerals had become a trend which the police would be clamping down on.

"We cannot tolerate this odd behaviour which has become like a norm recently ... We are sending a stern warning to those who will in the near future take a cue and emulate the despicable activities done by these arrested men,” Zuma said.

“There are a number of suspects who have been arrested at two other funerals that took place around the areas where the recent suspects were arrested. These arrests are indicative of the fact that the community is tired of the disrespectful behaviour by certain individuals. We will not hesitate to come hard on you and you will surely face the full might of the law.”

African News Agency