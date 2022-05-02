Five men arrested for ‘stealing’ railway lines in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – Five men were arrested for allegedly stealing railway tracks valued at R1.5 million in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – better known as the Hawks, said.
The Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the men aged between 27 and 56 were arrested on Friday, during a disruptive operation after police received information that the suspects were busy stealing railway lines in Morgenzon.
“On arrival at the identified area, five suspects were found loading railway lines onto two trucks, a tractor, a front loader and a bakkie. The tracks are estimated at about R1.5 million,” Sekgotodi said.
Sekgotodi said the men were expected to appear in the Morgenzon Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, on charges of damaging infrastructure, theft and possession of stolen property.
∎ Meanwhile police in the Northern Cape recovered eight tower batteries worth more than R480 000.
Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said the batteries believed to have been stolen from one of the network towers in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, were recovered on Friday.
“Police in Modder River were activated after receiving intelligence about a vehicle on the N12 from Gqeberha, heading in the direction of Modder River loaded with presumed stolen network tower batteries.
“Prompt reaction to the intelligence received, police spotted the suspects’ vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner, on the N12,” said.
“After ordering the driver to pull off the road, one suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, while the other suspect was apprehended.
“Police are on the trail of the suspect who fled,” he said.
