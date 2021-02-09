Fleeing poachers abandon nine animal carcasses at Mpumalanga game reserve

Pretoria - Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after several animals, including impalas and a spotted genet kept in a game reserve, were killed on Sunday.

“On Sunday, February 7, 2021, police received information of illegal poaching that took place in (Mthethomusha Game Reserve which borders the Kruger National Park). They then responded promptly and together with the rangers, they discovered nine carcasses of four different animal species including three impalas, four inyala, one rock jumper and one spotted genet,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“A preliminary probe suggests that the carcasses were abandoned by a group of unscrupulous individuals who were involved in an illegal poaching activity earlier at the game reserve. The individuals were somehow given no chance through the visibility of the rangers, which undoubtedly forced them to flee the scene, leaving behind their loot.”

He said at the scene, police confiscated other items including knives, pots and torches.