Foreign brothers who allegedly bribed Department of Labour inspector with R4500 EFT arrested

The accused who are brothers tried to bribe the inspector not to issue a compliance order against their shop The Hawks have arrested two brothers who allegedly tried to bribe a Department of Labour inspector . The accused who are brothers were due to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on corruption charges.

It is alleged that the brothers approached an inspector from the Department of Labour and Employment not to issue a compliance order against their shop last Friday. Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekogtodi said they then allegedly transferred R4500 in the personal bank account of the Labour inspector. “The inspector notified the police about the incident and the two brothers were arrested on the 26 November 2022 by the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Corruption Investigation and charged with corruption hence their appearance in court today,” said Sekogtodi.

The Mpumalanga Head of the Hawks, Major General Zodwa Mokoena said he was pleased with the arrests. He said he was delighted by the collaboration between the law enforcement agencies and applauded the inspector for reporting the crime. “She further inspires all law enforcement agencies to work with honesty and uproot the element of corruption within the Departments by reporting such incidents,” said Mokoena.