Former cop among four arrested for robbery at a Nelspruit mall

Pretoria - A former police officer along with three other suspects have been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop at Ilanga Mall in Nelspruit on Monday. One of the suspects was a former sergeant and worked for the Crime Intelligence division in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a group of armed suspects stormed a shop where they held employees hostage, tied them up with cable ties before robbing them of cellphones, laptops as well as cash and computers. Mohlala said one of the workers was in the toilet during the robbery and managed to call for help. “Security officers at the mall responded swiftly and cornered the suspects moments later as they tried to flee from the scene using a white Toyota Corolla Quest without number plates nor a licence disk,” Mohlala added.