Four burn beyond recognition in a fiery Mpumalanga crash

Johannesburg - Four people in a VW sedan burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle crashed head on with a Honda sedan.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon on the R50 between Leandra and Standerton in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the cause of the accident was not yet known although the suspicion was that one of the drivers could have been overtaking when it was not safe to do so.

“The VW sedan caught fire on impact and the deceased were burnt beyond recognition

“Three more people who include the driver and two passengers in the Honda sedan sustained serious injuries.

“The investigation into the crash is already underway. However, it is suspected that one of the drivers may have been overtaking dangerously,” Moeti said.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe has called on motorists to be cautious on the road to avoid needless loss of lives.

He said motorists must exercise due care and diligence especially when they drive long distances.

On Friday, a female pedestrian died and two other people including a toddler were injured after being knocked down by a car in Westbury, Johannesburg.

ER24 said their paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 4pm to find that the woman had already died.

“A 1-year-old was found to have sustained critical injuries. The toddler was treated at the scene before being transported by the ambulance crew to the hospital in a critical state.

A girl, believed to be 11-years-old, was found to have sustained moderate injuries. She was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.“

IOL