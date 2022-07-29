Four in court for murder of traffic officer Victor Thabo Mashego

Durban – Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of traffic officer Victor Thabo. The 35-year old officer was killed while driving home from Bushbuckridge last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that Mashego was driving with two other passengers when they were hailed by bullets which hit him and was forced to stop the car, while other people managed to escape without harm. The assailants dragged Mashego from the car and sped off with it. The survivors then managed to seek help from motorists and called the emergency services who later certified Mashego as deceased,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. She said the Nelspruit based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received information on Monday that the hijacked car, belonging to the deceased, was seen parked at the back of the RDP house at Agincourt, Bushbuckridge area.

A 72-year-old Mpumalanga woman and her two sons have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of an off-duty traffic officer, Thabo Mashego. Photo: SAPS Sekgotodi said officers proceeded to the mentioned address and found the VW Polo parked behind the RDP house. “The owner of the house Yekelina Ubisi (66), foreign national, was then arrested. Further investigation led to the arrest of Remember Ngovene (35), Jabulane Ngovene (46) and Venus Advice Ngovene (35). The four accused appeared before the Calcutta Magistrate Court on Wednesday and Ubisi was released on R500 bail and the three Ngovene brothers were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to next month for further investigation and legal representation,” Sekgotodi said.

Story continues below Advertisement