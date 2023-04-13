Pretoria - Four people were killed on Thursday after a conveyor belt collapsed at a mine in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred at about 11.45am.

He said police and rescue teams in Balfour attended at the scene. “It is suspected that a mine conveyor belt fell resulting in the death of the four male persons. Two others are said to have sustained some injuries. The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Mohlala said. He added that circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established, including the identities of the victims who died.

“An inquest with regard to the death of the victims will be investigated. More information will be provided as details come forth.” Police commissioner in the province, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has sent condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. In another separate incident, a Durban metro policewoman is recovering in hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle while directing traffic in Overport on Wednesday.

Metro police spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said a woman officer was doing school point duty when she was knocked down. “She was standing on the marked traffic island and then got knocked over by a vehicle. It led to her right leg and lower back being injured. She was taken to St Augustine’s Hospital,” said Zungu. Zungu said that the driver involved wasn’t respecting the rules of the road, and was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.