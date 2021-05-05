Four more people burn beyond recognition in another deadly Mpumalanga crash

Johannesburg - Four people burnt beyond recognition in Mpumalanga just days after four people met the same fate in the province.

On Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla sedan and an Isuzu light delivery vehicle (LDV) collided head on, on the R544 between Emalahleni and Verena.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison Mmusi Moeti said the accident happened at around 5.30pm.

“Both vehicles caught fire on impact. Three of the deceased were occupants of the sedan. They were burnt beyond recognition.

“The fourth person was a passenger in the LDV. The driver of the LDV was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni.

“The cause of the collision is still being probed by the police working closely with the safety engineering team from the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison,” he said.

The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe has pleaded with motorists to save lives by being “super cautious” when using the road.

"We are appealing to motorists to be highly cautious. We cannot be counting fatalities every day on our roads. Motorists must come to the party and use the road responsibly," says Shongwe.

Shongwe has sent condolences to the bereaved families and also wished the critically injured person a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, four people in a VW sedan burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle crashed head on with a Honda sedan. The accident happened on the R50 between Leandra and Standerton in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.

The cause of the accident was not yet known, although it is believed that one of the drivers was overtaking when it was not safe to do so.

The VW sedan caught fire on impact and the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

IOL