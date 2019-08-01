Photo: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - At least five foreign nationals were killed, and two others injured in a horror head-on collision on the N4 Schoemanskloof in Mpumalanga, authorities said on Thursday. The collision occurred on Thursday morning at around 11.30am between a Toyota Conquest and a Nissan Lavinia SUV.

According to Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the sedan was reportedly travelling from Mozambique to Johannesburg while the SUV was travelling from Johannesburg to Mbombela at the time of the accident.

According to Emer-G-Med, four Mozambicans and one Dutch national died on the scene.

“Two patients, a Mozambican and a Dutch national are seriously injured and they have been taken to the hospital by the helicopter,” said Emer-G-Med.

The deceased include four occupants from the sedan and a passenger from the SUV while the injured include the driver of the SUV and the passenger of the sedan.

The cause of this crash is not yet known although Mmusi said it was suspected that overspending and dangerous overtaking may have played a role.

The investigation is underway and paramedics and authorities were at the scene.

IOL and African News Agency (ANA)