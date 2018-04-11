JOHANNESBURG - Four Mpumalanga South African Police Service officers appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of business robbery, the provincial police said.

"The series of events suggests that the suspects allegedly went into the supermarket in question, pretending to be inspectors from the South African Revenue Services and coming for an inspection. In the process, they allegedly robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene," spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

"Through further scrutiny on the matter, the four suspects, Constables Thabiso Phillemon Lepoto aged 35, Jabu George Sekhoto aged 37, Siphiwe Esssau Ntshangase aged 45, and Fika Thabo Makhubu aged 33, were arrested and charged with business robbery."

Hlathi said that the men were granted R1000 bail each and the case was postponed to May 5, for further investigation.

"The internal investigation against the members is also underway," he said.

Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma on Wednesday cautioned members and employees of the SAPS to refrain from illicit activities.

The Provincial Commissioner said police and all other employees of the SAPS should behave themselves within the constraints of the law at all time.

African News Agency/ANA