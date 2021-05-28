Guard killed in CIT robbery, suspects then flee with money bags containing stationery

Johannesburg - Gunmen shot and killed a security guard, then grabbed money bags at the back of his vehicle thinking they contained cash, only to find stationery inside.

It was only when the company checked the money bags after the incident that it realised that robbers had fled empty-handed.

One of the alleged gunmen, Lucky Surprise Maseko, 24, was arrested on Wednesday after he was linked to the crime.

It alleged that on April 16, the deceased security guard and two colleagues were collecting money at at a filling station in Kabokweni, when they were attacked.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said an armed group approached the cash van while the guard was sitting in the drivers’ seat.

“The suspects allegedly fired several shots, fatally wounding the driver.

“There were lots of bags at the back of the vehicle and they allegedly grabbed several bags and fled the scene in a white BMW and a grey Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“The other two security guards managed to escape and it was later confirmed that the bags which the suspects took contained stationery and that no money was stolen,” she said.

Sekgotodi said investigations led them to a house in Masoyi, where the cars used in the incident were found in a garage a few days later.

“It was discovered that the bakkie was stolen at Matsulu and the BMW was hijacked at KaNyamazane.

’’The owner of the house, Sydney Mokoena, 41, was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen vehicles and was later linked to the cash in transit heist.

“He appeared in court on 20 April 2021 and he was remanded in custody until 4 June 2021 where he will be joined by his co-accused, Maseko, for a bail application.”

IOL