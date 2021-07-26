Gunmen fleeing from cops ram car into back of truck

Johannesburg - Four armed men have been arrested after ramming their car into the back of a truck while fleeing from the police. The men got out of the car and tried to make a run of it after the crash but officers who were hot on their heels caught up and arrested them.

Guns and suspected stolen cellphones were found in the mangled vehicle. Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga SAPS Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the officers were manning crime prevention patrols at Sarel Street in Delmas, when they spotted a suspicious White Toyota Etios without a registration number plate. Hlathi said the officers approached the vehicle and signalled to the driver to pull on to the side of the road. “To their surprise, the driver instead sped off towards the R50 Bapsfontein road, in an attempt to evade them.

“A high speed chase ensued, only to cease at a busy junction where the suspects' vehicle rammed into a slow moving truck. They then alighted from their vehicle after the collision and attempted to flee the scene on foot but it just was not to be. The police outran them, apprehended and brought them back to the scene, Hlathi said. “It was thereafter that their wrecked vehicle was searched and two firearms were discovered, a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off as well as a toy gun, resembling a real pistol. Six cellphones suspected to have been robbed or stolen from victims as well as R1 200 cash were seized.” Hlathi said the suspects were arrested and charged with the possession of firearms without license as well as reckless and negligent driving. He said they would be profiled to check if they were involved in other crimes, and to also find out where they got the firearms from.