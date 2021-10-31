Gunmen open fire on police, paramedics at accident scene

Rustenburg – A policeman is fighting for his life in hospital after gunmen opened fire on police officers and paramedics at an accident scene near Bushbuckridge on Sunday, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police officers, as well as fire and rescue officers, had responded to an accident on the R40 at Ga-Bereta, near Bushbuckridge, at about 2.15am.

While the officials were busy, a group of about five men emerged from nearby bushes and indiscriminately fired shots at them. "It is further reported that the suspects demanded firearms and bullet proofs [vests] from the members," he said. "A police constable is fighting for his life in hospital as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds that he sustained after being shot by suspects who robbed him of his service firearm, a cell phone and keys for the state car."

Three other police officers and officials from fire and rescue were unharmed. A state vehicle was reportedly damaged during the incident. "The suspects then fled the scene on foot. A case of armed robbery with an additional charge of attempted murder was opened, hence the manhunt. Police retrieved some cartridges at the scene, while [the] suspects are still at large." He said provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has condemned the attack on officials who were helping accident victims, and called for the swift arrest of the suspects as well as the recovery of the robbed firearm and keys for the state vehicle.

"The police in Bushbuckridge request anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Colonel Christoph Mashego on 060 912 0365 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS APP. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said. In the Free State, the police said three farm workers were wounded when gunmen shot at them on Thursday while they were preparing food. "Three farm workers at Balmacara farm, on the border of South Africa and Lesotho in the district of Van Stadensrus, were admitted to hospital for medical treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds.

"It is alleged that during the evening of Thursday, October 28, at about 7.15pm, five unknown armed men stormed into the homestead at Balmacara farm, just three kilometres from the border. They then opened fire on three farm workers who were apparently busy preparing food," said Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. He said the police at Van Stadensrus were called to the scene and on arrival discovered cartridges and blood splatter at the door. "There was also a faint call for help from inside the house. The members forced entrance into the house and in one of the rooms, found the 29-year-old victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on the hand. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene.