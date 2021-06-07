Hawks arrest three cops who allegedly solicited R25 000 bribe for rape case

JOHANNESBURG: The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested three police investigators, who allegedly solicited a R25 000 bribe from a rape suspect, to make a case of rape go away.

The police officers Sergeant Bonisile Daphney Mjali, 45, Sergeant Xolani Howard Nxumalo, 37, and Constable Thulisile Patricia Mkhatshwa, 35, are officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

The three officers were arrested yesterday and they appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of corruption.

It is alleged that the police officers solicited a R25 000 bribe in order not to arrest a rape suspect.

POLICE officers Sergeant Bonisile Daphney Mjali, 45, Sergeant Xolani Howard Nxumalo, 37, and Constable Thulisile Patricia Mkhatshwa, 35, are investigating officers attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit. They allegedly solicited a bribe from a rape suspect.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said one of the investigating officers approached the rape suspect and told him he was facing rape charges. She then allegedly solicited a bribe.

“Instead of arresting the suspect, the accused phoned him and told him that she is investigating a case against him, but in order for him not to be arrested and for the case to be cancelled, he must pay R25 000.

“The accused drove to the workplace of the complainant, demanding money. He told them that he does not have such an amount of money, but he can only manage to give them R5 000 cash.

“They instructed him to put the money inside the state vehicle that they were driving and told him that they spoke to the prosecutor, and he said he can pay an extra R10 000 to make it R15 000.

“The accused kept on phoning the complainant, demanding money, until he reported the matter to the Hawks who initiated an investigation,” said Sekgotodi.

The Hawks said they conducted an undercover operation, but the accused apparently postponed meeting with the complainant.

“The court issued warrants of arrest against the trio, which were executed today, and the accused were arrested at their workplace.

“The trio appeared in court and they were released on R3 000 bail each, and the case was transferred to Nelspruit Commercial Crime Court for July 6, 2021,” said Sekgotodi.

IOL