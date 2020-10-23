Hawks arrest three for brazen robbery at Badplaas police station

Robbers held police officers at the the Badplaas police station in Mpumalanga hostage in September and stole three firears, as well as ammunition before fleeing.

Pretoria – National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya on Friday welcomed the arrest of suspects in connection with the armed robbery committed at the Badplaas police station, Mpumalanga, in September this year.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said it was alleged that on September 12, in the early hours of the morning, one suspect approached the gate of the police station, screaming and pretending that he was being attacked and needed help from the police officers on duty.

“When the unarmed police (officers) attended to the ‘help seeker’ another suspect appeared from within the premises and they both pointed firearms at the officers and ordered them back inside the client service centre,” said Ramovha.

The assailants demanded the keys to the safe and stole three firearms, including an R5 rifle and two pistols, as well as ammunition, before fleeing.