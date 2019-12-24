Ermelo – Zacharia Dube, 52, Elijah Mabasa, 40, will be spending Christmas behind bars after they were on Friday sentenced in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court to serve time in prison for stock theft, which they committed in 2015.
"The convicted pair and a third accomplice were found red-handed two years ago stealing 21 cattle valued at R310 000 at a Brakfontein farm just outside Secunda," police said in a statement.
The farming community complained of a stock theft syndicate in the area to provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma.
Zuma tasked the provincial Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit to deal with the complaints.
During the trial accused number three Christopher Kunene Dube’s case was withdrawn after he turned state witness. Mabasa opted to plead guilty and was slapped with seven years' imprisonment.