Help cops find killers of German tourist, says Mpumalanga Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe

Pretoria - Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has appealed to community members to help the police find people involved in the fatal shooting of a German tourist. Shongwe has “condemned in the strongest possible terms” the incident which took place on Numbi Road near the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Monday.

He added that the attack on tourists was negating the hard work that the government and other stakeholders are doing toward growing tourism in the province. “We must work hand in hand with communities so that we bring to book those who perpetuate crimes against our visitors. Perpetrators should also be harshly punished,” said Shongwe. “Tourism plays an important role in growing the economy of the country and the creation of much needed jobs. These crimes will not only affect tourism businesses, but many families who rely on those who work in the tourism sector.”

Over and above this, the MEC says such incidences impact negatively on the economy of South Africa. Shongwe has urged law enforcement agents to follow every possible lead, and leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation. The DA in Mpumalanga said it was “horrified” by the murder of the German tourist.

Trudie Grovè-Morgan, a member of the Mpumalanga legislature and the DA’s spokesperson on community safety, security and liaison, expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the friends and family of the German national. “The DA calls on the SAPS for accelerated action. The perpetrators should be apprehended and face the full might of the law. Their actions pose a serious threat to the economy of this province,” she said. “The KNP and neighbouring lodges play a vital role in the economy of the province as they attract tourists from different parts of the world. Following the devastating impacts of Covid-19, it is of importance that such sites are kept safe and operational.”

Grovè-Morgan said such crimes would damage the image of the province and deter potential tourists. The Pretoria Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany said it had noted the “tragic incident” in which the four German nationals came under attack in Mpumalanga. One of the German tourists, who was driving the Hyundai Staria, was shot dead before the vehicle rolled and crashed.