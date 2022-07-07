Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Hillary Gardee murder accused back in court for bail application

The three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - One of the men accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case is expected to continue his bail application in court today.

Sipho Mkhatshwa was arrested alongside Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama days after Gardee’s body was found outside Mbombela (Nelspruit) in May.

While Lukhele and Gama opted not to apply for bail, Mkhatshwa is due to proceed with his.

The trio face charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During a previous appearance, Mkhatshwa’s legal representation withdrew, citing a conflict of interest.

Gardee is the daughter of EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.

National EFF chairperson Veronica Mente is in court with the Gardee family. Court proceedings are reportedly delayed due to fuel protests.

IOL

