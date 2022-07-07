Hillary Gardee murder accused back in court for bail application

Durban - One of the men accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case is expected to continue his bail application in court today.
Sipho Mkhatshwa was arrested alongside Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama days after Gardee’s body was found outside Mbombela (Nelspruit) in May.
While Lukhele and Gama opted not to apply for bail, Mkhatshwa is due to proceed with his.
The trio face charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
During a previous appearance, Mkhatshwa’s legal representation withdrew, citing a conflict of interest.
SAPS denies failing to follow up on leads in Hillary Gardee murder case amid dad’s tweets
EFF Leader Julius Malema blasts Chief Justice Zondo for ‘factional’ Ramaphosa comments
‘Do you want me to smile for you?’ – Hillary Gardee murder accused
Hillary Gardee: Day two of murder accused’s bail hearing
Bail hearing continues for Gardee accused
New bail bid for one of the accused in Hillary Gardee murder adjourned
Hillary Gardee murder: Suspect in court for bail hearing
Gardee is the daughter of EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.
National EFF chairperson Veronica Mente is in court with the Gardee family. Court proceedings are reportedly delayed due to fuel protests.
IOL