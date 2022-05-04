Hillary Gardee was shot execution style with bullet lodged in her head, R1300 stolen from her bank card

Rustenburg - The EFF has revealed that the murdered Hillary Gardee, 28, was shot execution style after a bullet was found lodged at the back of her head. Hillary was found dead in bushes 45kms outside of Mbombela on Tuesday by passerbys who were on their way to work.

They reported the matter to police who would later confirm they were investigating a murder case over the death of the former EFF secretary general's daughter who had been missing since Friday after she was last spotted at her local supermarket. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said on Wednesday that they were concerned. “We have received information that the bullet wound was located in the back of her head. It means she was shot almost execution style.

“Our biggest concern is that the police on the scene did not pick up that Hillary Gardee had been shot, this is gross incompetence – it does not need forensics to identified a bullet wound ... “That means the police did not conduct thorough investigation of the crime scene and, at this point, it is too late – that crime scene has been contaminated, people were doing walkabouts with the media there when the police on the ground had failed to identify that there was a bullet wound ... They have not located cartridges, they do not know what happened in terms of the location there,” he said citing a post-mortem report He said they were still going to get section 205 to do further investigation on cellphones and other banking creditors.

He said there was confirmation that there were cardless banking transactions, such as cashsends or ewallets, sent to herself three to four hours from the point she was abducted. “But with revelation that there was a bullet found in her head, we are suspecting that this might be a deviation to try and characterise this as a common criminal act. We are looking at everything with suspicion as this case develops ... One cannot shoot someone in the head for a transaction of R1 300, the risk is too high. “It does not inspire us to believe that this is a common criminal act to steal petty cash, where you could risk a life sentence to steal an amount of money that is not worth it. If you can afford a gun and ammunition, you do not need that much money to commit a crime ... ” he said.

Thambo said they have little faith in the police to crack the case. Hillary was found murdered on Tuesday, after she went missing on April 29. The last time she was seen alive was when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, she was with a three-year-old child. According to her uncle Moses Mbatha, the three-year-old child was found a street away from their home at 8.30pm.

Mpumalanga police said Hillary’s body was found in the bushes, with visible wounds to her head. Earlier, EFF leader Julius Malema implored the police to find the killers. “We have committed to the family to find these killers, and we have committed to Bheki Cele’s words that he must find them before we find them.