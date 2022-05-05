Hitch-hiker allegedly shoots dead two men trying to rob him at knifepoint

Rustenburg - Two men were shot dead allegedly by a hitch-hiker near Mbombela (Nelspruit) on Thursday, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two were allegedly trying to rob a man they had offered a lift and the hitch-hiker shot them dead.

"According to the report, two alleged suspects were driving in a silver grey VW Polo towards the direction of Malelane whereby they offered a lift to a man who was hitch-hiking in Valencia outside Nelspruit CBD. "Apparently along the way they diverted to Croc Valley farm where one of them reportedly drew a knife in an attempt to rob the man who was given a lift. Further reports indicate that the man also drew out his firearm and allegedly shot both men. One died at the scene, while the other died a few metres away from the scene whilst he was being driven to hospital. The two are yet to be identified," he said. The police were informed about the incident and a case of robbery with a weapon and two inquests were opened.

"The firearm used has since been confiscated as well as the knife and the vehicle. The items will form part of the investigation. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the VW Polo may be linked to other reported incidents of armed robberies where hitch-hikers were robbed at various hiking spots around Nelspruit." Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged people to refrain from asking for lifts but rather use other available safe modes of transport to reach their destinations with minimum risk.

In March, Free State police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged robbing two hitch-hikers near Vaal Bridge in Vierfontein. The two allegedly hitch-hiked in Orkney in the North West province when they were offered a lift by a motorist with two other passengers. "The two victims were threatened with a firearm and robbed of their belongings before jumping from the moving vehicle. The two men managed to flag down a police vehicle. Police members gave chase and arrested the driver. The two other suspects managed to evade arrest," said Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana.

