Human bones found on a farm in Mpumalanga

Durban – Police are investigating the discovery of human bones at a farm in Delmas on Thursday. Delmas SAPS received a call from a member of the public reporting the discovery at the Hekpoort farm, in Delmas, near R42/Bronkhorstspruit Road.

When police arrived at the farm it was confirmed that the bones were that of a human and were found next to a tree. The caller had been hunting game on the farm when they found the bones. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the body could have been dumped there and set alight.

The identity as well as the gender of the person is unknown at this stage. Police have urged anyone with information which may help in the investigation to phone #CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or send information via #MYSAPSAPP. IOL