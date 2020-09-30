Jail time for woman who falsely accused Deputy President Mabuza of conspiracy to commit murder

Durban - The Hawks have welcomed the seven-year jail term handed down to 32-year-old Nomfundo Petronella Sambo by the Nelspruit Regional Court for a litany of charges including concealing her real identity, pretending to be the niece of Deputy President David Mabuza and falsely implicating him in a conspiracy to commit murder.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that Sambo would serve an effective seven years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty on all charges on August 5.

“These charges included concealing her real identity and using the pseudonym of “Thandeka Mabuza” and masquerading as the Deputy President’s niece, for which she was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

“The court also found her guilty for opening a false kidnapping, theft and robbery case at Low's Creek SAPS, where she claimed that she lost a work laptop and R4,000 in cash and for this she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment without an option of a fine,” said Mulaudzi.

He added that a further six years imprisonment had been imposed on Sambo for a fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28000 at Russells, Hazeview.