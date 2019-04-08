File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) on Monday confirmed the closure of another SPCA in Kriel, Mpumalanga and said its due to the lack of community support. The NSPCA in March held a special general meeting to determine the future of the Kriel SPCA.

According to the NSPCA, the meeting was poorly attended by the community and the decision was made to close the SPCA.

"We had hoped that members of the community would come forward to not only support the Society but to take ownership of the Kriel SPCA and serve on the management committee. Unfortunately, not a single member of the community came forward which left us with no option but to deregister the Kriel SPCA," NSPCA's Society Liaison Unit Manager, Jaco Pieterse said.

The NSPCA said that all SPCAs around the country depend on its local communities to survive and this is not only from a financial perspective but also a management role and without that support, the SPCA will not survive.

"The SPCA plays a vital role in all communities, from the protection of animals to the protection of society as a whole. Without the SPCAs, our country would be in a worse state than it already is – we implore the communities around the country to support their local SPCAs to ensure their survival," said Pieterse.

