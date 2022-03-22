Lawyer arrested for alleged theft of trust funds

Rustenburg - A former lawyer was arrested for alleged theft of trust funds, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said on Tuesday. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Excellent Vukani Mthembu, 37, was arrested on Friday.

"The suspect who was practising as a lawyer at Nelspruit, was appointed by his clients and submitted claims on their behalf to the Road Accident Fund, Master of High Court and Estate Office. "Upon receiving the monies, he allegedly pocketed them and also money for litigation after a client approached him to appoint a private investigator to conduct a private investigation on her behalf. She is said to have paid the money into the lawyer's trust account. "The accused stole the total amount of R 981 452 54 actual loss, while claims to the total value of R 1 300 000 00 potential loss was stopped by the Fidelity Fund," Captain Sekgotodi said.

She said Mthembu was released on R5 000 bail and the case was postponed to April 6 in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. On Friday, the Hawks in the Western Cape said the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court ordered attorney Brian Albertus Baumann to hand over more than R62 800 allegedly stolen from his clients who were meant to benefit from the Road Accident Fund. "The court ordered that the money be paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account belonging to the State in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). The order was made against the property of Baumann," said spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Baumann was further struck off from the roll of attorneys after he allegedly fleeced his clients. This was after he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court two years ago for defrauding his clients with Road Accident Fund claims. "The owner of Baumann Attorneys, Brian Albertus Baumann from Bellville, specialised in RAF claims. He stole R14.8 million and fed his gambling addiction," Hani said.

