Some members of the community spent a few hours at Intuthuko Senior Secondary School in Maphotla Village in Mpumalanga on Friday, where they demanded the resignation of the principal for allegedly failing in his duties. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Maphotla Village - Learning was disrupted at Intuthuko Senior Secondary School in Maphotla Village near Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga on Friday, when a group of community members stormed onto the school’s premises and demanded the resignation of the principal for allegedly failing in his duties.

Provincial spokesman for the education department Jasper Zwane on Friday told the African News Agency (ANA) that learning was also disrupted on Thursday.

“The department has received a list of concerns from the community and is currently investigating the authenticity of the allegations made against the principal,” said Zwane, adding the concerns were presented to the department in a memorandum.

“The community will be informed about the findings as soon as the investigation is complete. The department expects schooling to continue without any disruption on Monday.”

Zwane did not immediately reveal the name of the principal and community members’ concerns.

When the ANA arrived at the school on Friday morning, a group of about 10 community members were standing on the school’s premises. Several learners were wandering on the same premises, while others stepped out and walked back to their homes.

Group leader Sifiso Mgidi said the principal, whom he identified as a Mr Aphane, often refused to meet with parents last year to discuss various matters affecting the school.

“Some parents had good ideas that could have been used to improve learning and teaching, but the principal denied them an opportunity to present those ideas. The principal did not even come to this school to welcome the learners back since Wednesday,” said Mgidi.

The community’s grievances contained in a memorandum seen by ANA include an allegation that the principal often sent learners back to their homes and told them to come back to the school the following day with their parents for a meeting, even though they did nothing wrong.

Grade 12 learner Nomsa Matjeni said she was worried about whether she would pass at the end of this year.

“I wish this problem can be resolved soon,” she said.

The principal could not be reached for comment.

African News Agency/ANA