Life behind bars for Mpumalanga man, 25, who raped his 65-year-old neighbour

PRETORIA - The Ermelo Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 25-year-old Nkululeko President Mashinini to life imprisonment for raping his 65-year-old neighbour, the NPA said on Monday.

“Mashinini pleaded guilty to the charge of rape. The court further declared Mashinini unfit to possess a firearm as part of the sentence,” NPA Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said.

She said that on January 9, the elderly woman was at her home alone in Davel when Mashinini came into her house. He tied her up with shoes laces and raped her.

“He further stole four cellular phones and fled the scene. A few days later, Mashinini was apprehended with the stolen phones in his possession and was arrested,” Nyuswa said.

“The medical report was handed in and confirmed the physical injuries the victim sustained on her wrists and ankles. Prosecutor Chanè Rothman, called the victim to testify in aggravation of sentence about the ordeal and the impact of the incident on her life.”