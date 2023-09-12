Load shedding: Eskom to implement Stage 5 and Stage 6 for the remainder of the week

Eskom continues with Stage 5 load shedding until 4pm, thereafter, it will implement Stage 6, and this pattern will be repeated daily until Friday. The daily implementation of higher stages is due to the loss of generating units, the need to replenish emergency generation reserves, and increased planned maintenance, as previously communicated by the power supplier.

"Thereafter, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday," said Eskom's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena. "This pattern of implementing Stage 5 load shedding from 5am to 4pm and Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until Friday morning," Mokwena said. Mokwena further added that breakdowns are currently at 16,784 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,987 MW.

"Over a period of 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Duvha, and Kendal was returned to service. "In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, and Matla power stations was taken offline for repairs. "The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba, and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.

Mokwena added that Eskom’s load for the evening peak demand is forecast to increase to 29,542MW and also appealed to the members of the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances. "We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand, helps alleviate the pressure on the power system, and contributes to lower stages of load shedding," Mokwena said. Mokwena also said that Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service, and Eskom will publish another update if any significant changes occur.