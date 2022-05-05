Loan sharks found in possession of Sassa and bank cards slapped with R10k fine

Rustenburg- Two loan sharks were convicted and sentenced for contravention of the National Credit Act, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday. Spokesperson Captain, Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Baby Miko, 42, and Sibusiso Nyundu, 35, were found guilty and sentenced at the Masoyi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for contravention of the provisions of Section 133 of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

She said the two were arrested in November 2021 during a search and seizure operation at Masoyi executed by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Nelspruit together with National Credit Regulators. “The accused were found in possession of bank and Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) cards reportedly taken from the clients when they received cash loan from the loan sharks while they were not registered with the National Credit Regulator. They kept clients’ cards for securing monthly payments.” She said Nyundu was sentenced to12 months’ direct imprisonment or ordered to pay R10 000 while Baby Miko was sentenced to 10 months’ direct imprisonment or ordered to pay R8 000 fine.

Last week Nozipho Mabuza, 34, avoided jail when her sentenced was wholly suspended for five years on condition she was not found guilty on similar charges in the future She was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or ordered to pay a R5 000 fine at the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court for contravention Section 133 of the National Credit Act. Mabuza was arrested during a search and seizure operation in November 2021 in Hazyview Humelela Cash Loans by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team and with National Credit Regulator, Captain Sekgotodi said.

Over 500 bank cards, R36 730 in cash, Sassa cards and Identity Documents of clients were found in her possession. IOL