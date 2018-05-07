MIDDLEBURG -The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday marched to the office of billionaire businessman Ramesh Joe Singh where they demanded that he immediately pays outstanding wages to his workers at the Just Coal’s Bankfontein Mine.

For more than four weeks about 120 workers have been protesting at the mine to press for payment.

An Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union Shop Steward at the mine, Bontjies Makua, said "Our problems started when the mine was placed under Section 54. After the closure of the mine we decided to go and demand our money from the employer ... since October we have been receiving short pay”.

Last month Singh secured an interdict at the Middleburg Regional Court against the workers.

However, on Tuesday the members of EFF members marched alongside the workers and delivered a memorandum of demands to Just Coal. Apart from demanding their unpaid dues, workers are wage demanding hikes to R12,500 a month plus a housing allowance of R3,000.

Lawyer Mfundo Tshabangu receives the memorandum of demand from the EFF, which said it was acting for workers of Just Coal mine. PHOTO/ANA

Singh’s lawyer, Mfundo Tshabangu, received the memorandum on behalf of Just Coal and promised to get a response from the mine.

EFF regional executive Nkangala Region Solly Kekana said the party was asked to intervene by workers after their demands to be paid outstanding wages were ignored.

The EFF said it would march to Mines Minister Gwede Mantashe's office in Pretoria on Wednesday to demand that government enforce the payment of outstanding wages for the workers at Just Coal.

African News Agency/ANA