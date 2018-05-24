Nelspruit - Mpumalanga police are searching for the perpetrators of a daring cash-in-transit robbery along the Barberton-Badplaas (R38) road on Thursday afternoon.





The heist took place at around 5 pm when peak traffic is at its thickest on most South African roads.





According to police, the cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling from the direction of Badplaas when it was ambushed by the occupants of a Toyota Hilux bakkie who opened fire.





Picture: SAPS

The badly damaged cash van was forced to a complete halt, allowing the robbers to disarm the security guards. Using explosives, the suspects blew open the back of the van and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.





Picture: SAPS

Police suspect that the robbers had blocked off the road at either side, as no other traffic passed through during the heist.





Picture: SAPS

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, urged the community to assist police in bringing to a stop the scourge of CIT heists, which has the potential of causing tremendous trauma, possible loss of life and injury not only to the private security fraternity but also to unsuspecting civilians and motorists who may be caught on the crossfire.





Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation can contact Brigadier Obed Ngwenya at 082 565 6417 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.



