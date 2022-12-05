LOOK: Truck driver ‘sneaks away’ as officials uncover 200kg cocaine declared as hair pieces at South Africa-Mozambique border post

Durban – Alert border officials found an estimated 200kg of cocaine hidden inside a truck travelling from Mozambique to South Africa at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga. The office of the provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga said in a statement that the cocaine had an estimated street value of R29.3 million.

The illicit haul was reportedly found in a truck intercepted at the Lebombo border post on December 3, 2022 between 10am and 11am. It is alleged that the driver of the truck, which displayed Gauteng registration plates, crossed the Lebombo port of entry from Mozambique into South Africa and declared his consignment as hair pieces. After the cargo was cleared, the truck was flagged for further inspection by customs officials.

The truck travelling from Mozambique to South Africa. Picture: Mpumalanga SAPS According to information from authorities, while officials were still busy, the driver sneaked away under the pretence that he was going to get hold of the truck owner. Officials said that the “driver disappeared into thin air” before the drugs were discovered hidden inside the cargo of the truck.

Both the truck and the luggage were confiscated for further investigation with police searching for the driver and the owner of the truck. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela was delighted with the interception of the substances that were made by the customs officials. Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said ever since the port of entry was visited to evaluate the state of readiness before the festive season last week, all stakeholders committed to ensuring a festive season that is free from crime hence this major breakthrough.

