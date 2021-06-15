Man allegedly hacks lover to death a day after court gives him suspended sentence for burglary

Pretoria - The boyfriend of a 24-year-old Mpumalanga woman who was hacked to death last week, apparently during a domestic violence incident, has been remanded in custody following his arrest and initial court appearance. Sdayo Joseph Zitha, 33, appeared at the Eerstehoek magistrate's court on Monday for the murder which took place on Friday at Hartebeeskop near Oshoek.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a concerned neighbour had notified police about a domestic violence incident in which a man was reportedly assaulting his girlfriend. Police then rushed to the scene. “Upon the police’s arrival at the scene, they found the woman with severe multiple injuries lying in a pool of blood,” said Hlathi, adding that paramedics certified the woman dead. “Police then registered a murder case and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. Their relentless efforts paid off as they managed to immediately make a breakthrough the same day, when they sniffed the suspect out of his hiding place at Dondonald near Elukwatini,” said Hlathi.

Preliminary investigations suggested the man hacked the woman to death before fleeing. “Police also discovered that on Thursday, the suspect was convicted by the court in a business burglary case where he received a suspended sentence,” said Hlathi. Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the murder and urged community members to refrain from using violence to resolve domestic disputes.