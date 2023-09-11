Man brutally killed at KaMadakwa in Mpumalanga during fight over alcoholic drinks

Mpumalanga police in Barberton have arrested three suspects shortly after a man from the Kingdom of Eswatini was murdered during an alleged fight over alcohol. “The incident which is suspected to have been sparked by an argument over alcohol, occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 9, at around 2am,” provincial SA Police Service spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said.

“According to a report, on that fateful day, police as well as paramedics were summoned to a scene at KaMadakwa in Barberton, outside Nelspruit. Upon arrival, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on his upper body.” Police said the injured man was certified dead at the scene. “Crucial items, such as broken beer bottles with some blood stains were collected at the crime scene for further investigation,” said Mdhluli.

A murder case was opened and police started with their investigations. In the aftermath, three suspects linked to the gruesome murder were arrested after a few hours. The suspects are aged between 18-years-old and 19-years-old. “It was during the preliminary investigation when investigators stumbled upon the information alluded to, regarding the alleged fight which reportedly broke out prior to the murder.”

On Monday, the three people arrested in connection with the murder are scheduled to appear before the Barberton Magistrate's Court, facing charges of murder. “Part of the (ongoing) probe will be to establish the motive behind the killing as well as to obtain the victim's age, which is currently unknown,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the swift arrest of the three suspects linked to the murder.