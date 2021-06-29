Man dies after colleague ’cuts’ him with grinder during argument

Johannesburg - An argument over the alleged theft of a cellphone turned violent when a man allegedly attacked his colleague with a grinder, killing him. When police arrived at the scene, the 36-year-old allegedly said the victim had cut himself with the grinder as he did now know how to use it.

However, witnesses said they had heard the two arguing before the killing told police what they had seen. The man was arrested and charged with murder. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the incident happened on Sunday around midday at Magodongo Moloto in Kwamhlanga. Hlathi said the two men were in the same line of work and on the fateful day, had been employed to put a roof on a house in the area.

While working, one of them accused the other of stealing his phone. An argument ensued. Hlathi said people saw the two arguing and that the suspect had a hammer in his hand at one point. “It is then that the suspect, who had a grinder in his hand, allegedly attacked the victim and cut him in the upper body.

“Police and medical personnel were summoned and the victim was certified dead at the scene. The suspect was swiftly arrested thereafter, hence his appearance tomorrow.” Hlathi said when officers arrived at the scene, they had found the victim on the ground bleeding. The suspect had also not run away and the grinder was there. “The suspect told police that his colleague had cut himself with the grinder because he had tried to use it when he did not know how to.

“However, people had heard them arguing and saw him attack the victim with the grinder and told the police.” Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the murder, which he described as heinous, and applauded the swift arrest of the suspect. "People should learn to solve matters in an amicable manner to prevent unnecessary loss of life," Phahla said.