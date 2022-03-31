Man hacked to death in suspected witchcraft attack in Piet Retief

Rustenburg - A 31-year-old man was hacked to death and set alight in a suspected witchcraft-related attack in the Kwa Mgodi area in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said five men allegedly attacked the man on Monday night.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said that according to reports the man was at home with his wife and child when a group of five men armed with bush knives entered their home. "They then held the family hostage and dragged the husband outside whilst the wife and kid were kept inside. The man was then allegedly hacked by the suspects until he gave up. Thereafter the suspects reportedly pulled his body into a certain rondavel before setting it alight. The men are said to have then fled the scene." A case of murder and arson has been opened.

"The identity of the murdered man has since been revealed by his family as Mr Mxolisi Ndlela. The motive for his killing is unknown at this stage. However, police are proceeding with their probe, but they cannot rule out the possibility that the murder incident could be witchcraft related. "The police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, police said the skeletal remains of a man were found in bushes near an informal settlement on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that children were playing in the bushes near Zwelindinga informal settlement in Greenbushes when they stumbled across the skeleton. "Police suspect that the person may have died about six months ago. Neatly packed wood was lying next to deceased. The deceased was attired in a yellow T-shirt, khaki pants and a brown/khaki belt. His Converse black-and-white takkies and two black beanies were lying next to him. He is about 1.6m in height," she said. IOL