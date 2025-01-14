Man in court for 4am brutal murder of eight people outside Mpumalanga tavern

A man who was arrested for the brutal murder of eight people at Pienaar, Mpumalanga, is set to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. On Monday, IOL reported that police in Mpumalanga announced a “major breakthrough” following the shooting incident at Pienaar, where eight people were shot dead outside a tavern.

The brutal murder happened on Saturday, at 4am, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane. “A 39-year-old male suspect was arrested in Pienaar on Sunday night, January 12. The team has managed to make a breakthrough, and during the suspect’s arrest, police confiscated a pistol with about 13 live ammunition,” said Ndubane. On Saturday, police said there was a shooting incident in Pienaar where six people were killed at the scene. The deceased included a woman and five men. Later on, two other victims – a man and a woman – succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Three other victims, two men and a woman, were hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the shooting. “Two Volkswagen Polos were also found at the scene with bullet holes and one of the victims was found dead inside one of the vehicles. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this stage, and circumstances surrounding this incident is still under investigation,” Ndubane said on Saturday. “There is a team of experts in the investigation field that has been assembled to investigate this incident. A 72-hour plan has been activated subsequent to the incident.”

In an update, Ndubane said one of the injured victims has been discharged, and two others remain in hospital. Following the shooting, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, condemned the horrific incident. "We are once more appealing that the police be given space and time to get to the bottom of the shootings. The perpetrators must be urgently arrested," he said.