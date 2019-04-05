File picture

Johannesburg - A 36-year-old man appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the man was remanded in custody.

"The suspect was arrested after the alleged rape, which according to information from police reports, took place at their home where all three are staying. It is reported that the mother recently noticed strange behaviour and self-inflicted cuts by her daughter," Bhembe said.

"She then investigated and discovered that she has been allegedly sexually molested by the step-father, dating back to 2017. She then reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest by the Nelspruit Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. During [the] investigation it transpired that not only did the suspect sexually molest the victim only, but also exposed her to pornographic material."

Bhembe said the man was facing charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and displaying of pornographic material to a minor.

He is expected back at the court on April 15, for a formal bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)