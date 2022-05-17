Man killed, body left in a wheelbarrow next to a road

Rustenburg – A man was killed, his body loaded into a wheelbarrow and left on the side of the road in KaMaqhekeza, near Tonga, on Tuesday. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selby Mohlala, the police received a call from community members about a body of a man which was seen in a wheelbarrow next to the road at around 7.30am.

“Medical personnel were also notified about the incident. On arrival they found the lifeless body of a man, believed to be in his early thirties, with visible bruises all over his body. He was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene. “It is suspected that he could have been attacked. The police in Tonga are probing the reasons for the attack,” he said. A case of murder was opened and no arrest has so far been made. A police investigation continues, he said.

“Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspects who committed the crime is urged to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Nomsa Mkhwanazi on 082 853 5386. “Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has raised her concerns regarding such incidents, where members of the public take the law into their own hands.

