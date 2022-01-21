Man sentenced to 12 years for killing girlfriend while her children watched

Pretoria - The Pretoria High Court on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man 12 years to prison for killing his girlfriend in the presence of her two children. Sipho Frans Mahlangu from Mamelodi East was convicted after he pleaded guilty to killing the mother of two children, a boy (10) and a girl (7) on 4 February, 2021.

On the fateful day, Mahlangu arrived at the home he shared with Phindile Christabel Nsingwane and upon his arrival, he saw a man run out and that’s when he went inside the house and found the deceased naked on top of the bed. A fight broke out between the two, Mahlangu started assaulting the deceased with a plank, shovel and broken bottle in the presence of children. Afterward, he left with the children. The next morning, he called the neighbour to go check at his place, the neighbour went and found the body of Nsingwane on top of the bed full of blood. He called the police, and Mahlangu was arrested the same day at his mother’s place at KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

“Mahlangu will have to live the rest of his life with what he did, and his children will never respect him for his actions,” the judge said. The children are now in the care of their uncle who during testimony told the court that the children are not coping, and they call out their mother in their sleep and also added that they are not performing well at school, such that the youngest had to repeat a grade. However, the children are attending counselling.