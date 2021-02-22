Man shot at Mpumalanga funeral, police vans attacked

PRETORIA - A 31-year-old Mpumalanga man was on Monday scheduled to appear before the Emalahleni magistrate's court after he allegedly shot his 24-year-old friend who later succumbed to the gunshot wound in hospital. The incident happened on Saturday at Clewer near Witbank, where the pair had attended a funeral, police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said. “After the said funeral, the duo are alleged to have had a hair-raising argument that led to the fatal shooting. Immediately after the incident, the suspect is said to have transported the victim in his vehicle and then handed him over to paramedics who were in the vicinity of a shopping complex in the area, then vanished thereafter,” said Hlathi. The man handed himself to police on Sunday, bringing with him the firearm believed to have been used in the murder, which had now been booked in as an exhibit. “Spiralling from the funeral of the suspect's friend, the police have since gathered that certain community members (were) unruly, thus conflicting with the lockdown regulations by conducting an after tears event, spinning cars and not wearing masks, nor practising social distancing,” said Hlathi.

“The community also did not want to heed to the call by police when they were urged to stop with their activities and this is a worrying factor as their conduct was depicting a degree of lawlessness and danger. A police officer who tried to engage with the community regarding their actions, was manhandled around and vulgar words used against him for carrying out his duties.”

Hlathi said police vehicles which arrived at the funeral were pelted with beer bottles.

“Police in Mpumalanga warn the community to abide by the prescripts of the law as at this level, no one is permitted to conduct an after tears event nor parties. The community is further warned not to obstruct police from doing their work,” he said.

“The same point is driven home to liquor outlets owners to strictly adhere to the lockdown regulations.”

– African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa