Man stabbed to death during Mpumalanga school meeting

PRETORIA, May 10 (ANA) - The chairperson of a school governing body in Mpumalanga was due to appear before the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Monday on a murder charge after a 22-year-old man was killed during a meeting on Friday.

Violence erupted at the school meeting, leading to the young man being stabbed to death, the South African Police Service and the Mpumalanga department of education said in a joint statement.

“Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the meeting was held at Duvhapark Primary School at Emalahleni, allegedly to address concerns by some community members,” Mpumalanga police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“As the meeting was in progress, a scuffle broke out amongst attendees ... resulting in the suspect allegedly stabbing another man. The victim was then taken to hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries”.

Police were notified of the stabbing incident, leading to the arrest of the 43-year-year-old SGB chairperson.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the incident and urged members of the public to desist from using violence to resolve conflicts and disagreements.

“One can never achieve anything good through violence. Instead, violent actions often breed devastating consequences such as the loss of life,” Phahla said.

The Mpumalanga department of education also spoke out against the incident.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said officials would be deployed to the school from Monday, to gather more information on the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

“These officials will thereafter table a report and advise on the course of action to be undertaken by the department,” said Zwane.

“Furthermore, the department conveys its sincere condolences to the bereaved family, friends and relatives of the deceased man. May his soul rest in peace.”

– African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa