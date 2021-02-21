Manhunt for Mpumalanga man after he disarms cop during murder investigation

PRETORIA – South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly disarmed a police officer who was intending to interview him regarding a murder case.

“A manhunt has been launched for a 31-year-old suspect following an incident in which a SAPS member was disarmed of his service firearm. The incident occurred on the evening of Friday 19 February 2021, at the time when the man was being taken to Dullstroom police station for questioning regarding a murder case,” Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

“On the said day, it was reported that the investigating officer was busy investigating the murder case in which a 33-year-old woman was killed and her body was found in a pool of blood at a shack in the early hours of Friday 19 February 2021.”

Hlathi said the murder occurred in Sakhelwe township near Dullstroom.

During their investigation, police wanted to question the man regarding the case. While on their way to the police station, the man managed to disarm the investigating officer of his service pistol before fleeing the scene, he said.