Manhunt for Mpumalanga man after he disarms cop during murder investigation
PRETORIA – South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a 31-year-old suspect who allegedly disarmed a police officer who was intending to interview him regarding a murder case.
“A manhunt has been launched for a 31-year-old suspect following an incident in which a SAPS member was disarmed of his service firearm. The incident occurred on the evening of Friday 19 February 2021, at the time when the man was being taken to Dullstroom police station for questioning regarding a murder case,” Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.
“On the said day, it was reported that the investigating officer was busy investigating the murder case in which a 33-year-old woman was killed and her body was found in a pool of blood at a shack in the early hours of Friday 19 February 2021.”
Hlathi said the murder occurred in Sakhelwe township near Dullstroom.
During their investigation, police wanted to question the man regarding the case. While on their way to the police station, the man managed to disarm the investigating officer of his service pistol before fleeing the scene, he said.
“The [officer] then called for back-up, where members from Lydenburg K9 unit responded, but upon arrival the suspect was already [on the run], hence the manhunt. Nonetheless, police are currently requesting Mr Moses Maseko, whom they believe can be of great assistance in this investigation, to contact the investigating officer as urgently as possible, or anyone who may know of Mr Maseko's whereabouts to contact the police as well,” said Hlathi.
“A case of common robbery is being investigated and the police urge anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect to contact Detective Sergeant Herbert Ntshwane Lerobane on 078-730-2831 or 013-254-0141. Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 086-00-10111,” he said.
African News Agency (ANA)