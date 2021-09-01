Manhunt for murder suspects who shot dead security guard at Mpumalanga school

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for murder suspects who shot dead a security guard at the Sibambisene Primary School last week during a robbery. Police say they have opened charges of murder and business robbery, while launching a manhunt for the suspects who gunned down 51-year-old Jeffrey Zitha. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the deceased was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“A murder case was opened accordingly and an investigation launched. “The preliminary probe by police suggests that the suspect(s) gained entry through the ceiling. “No one has been arrested yet and police at Pienaar urge members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects by contacting Detective Captain Vusi Thobela at 082 469 1956.

“The community can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli. He said the Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, condemned the killing of the security guard at the Pienaar school. “The Provincial Commissioner further encouraged members of the public to come forth with information that can assist in bringing those responsible to book before another innocent life is lost at the hands of ruthless criminals,” he said.