Manhunt launched for three men who escaped Mpumalanga prison

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appealed for community assistance in the manhunt for three men who are still at large after escaping from Volksrust police holding cells on Sunday. “Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation and manhunt following an incident where seven suspects escaped. However, four of the escapees have been rearrested whilst the other three are still at large,” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi. “The remaining suspects are Mduduzi Khumalo aged 27, Paul Sambo who is 19 and Bongani Sithole aged 30.” Hlathi said the men who staged the escape had been arrested for serious crimes including robbery, rape, possession of drugs, housebreaking and theft, as well as contravention of the Immigration Act. “An investigation regarding their escape is under way and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. Police want to thank members of the public who provided information which led to the rearrest of the (four) suspects,” he said.

“Police, though, still appeal to the public, including families of the remaining suspects, to assist with information that may lead to their rearrest to contact Detective Captain Dambuza Shikwambana at 082 579 0167 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS app.”

The police have assured community members that all information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Last month, the SAPS in Mpumalanga commended residents for their support following the rearrest of the second of two men who escaped from a police van near the Ermelo correctional centre in January.

At the time, Hlathi said one of the men, 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi, was rearrested in February at his hideout in Khayelisha township near Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

“The management of the police in the province is grateful to the community members who displayed continuous support in the fight against crime and for the excellent collaboration depicted between the community and the police through the SAPS’s crime intelligence members who relentlessly collected and co-ordinated information that led to the rearrest of the two suspects,” said Hlathi.

African News Agency (ANA)