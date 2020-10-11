Manhunt on for suspects who assaulted elderly woman during house robbery

Delmas - Police officers in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two suspects who assaulted an elderly woman during a house robbery in Delmas this past week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday.

"This horrific scene unfolded on the morning of Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at an old age home in Delmas," Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said in a statement.

According to the police report, a 94-year-old woman heard a knock on her door and when she took a closer look, she saw two people, a man and a woman, carrying boxes and indicating that they were donating clothes to the less fortunate, he said.

"She then opened the door and innocently made coffee for them; unbeknown to her that they had ulterior motives. The male suspect then abruptly produced a knife, threatened, and assaulted the defenceless old woman to a point that she lost some of her teeth.

"He then aggressively grabbed her while his accomplice ransacked the whole place and took valuable items. After this, the victim was tied to a chair with belts and folding scarves. The suspects then locked the victim inside and fled the scene with the stolen items, including her personal cards."