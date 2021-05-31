Men accused of killing brothers on Mpumalanga farm in April charged with murders of two other brothers

Johannesburg - The men accused of killing brothers on a Mpumalanga farm in April have been charged with murders of two other brothers.

They were arrested and charged for two counts of murder as well as attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice for an incident that occurred last year.

Three of the men were part of the seven accused who were expected to appear in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mpumalanga police have revealed.

In April this year, Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31, and Zenzele Yende were arrested after Zenzele and Mgcini Coka were shot dead ago at the Pampoenkraal farm in Piet Retief.

It is understood that the siblings were seeking seasonal employment at the farm and a scuffle ensued, leading to their deaths.

The five men were then charged with two counts of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

Spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the men were linked to the killing of the Thwala brothers who who were tied up and beaten to death on August 9, last year.

Hlathi said the three Thwala brothers were driving between Dirkiesdorp and Driefontein in a red Toyota Corolla at night when they had a puncture.

They got out of the car as their attackers approached.

Hlathi said the suspects reportedly questioned the three men and accused them of stealing sheep.

“The victims were then allegedly tied up before being assaulted to a point where two died. The third one sustained serious injuries but survived the ordeal. The matter was then reported to police and an investigation into the matter ensued until a breakthrough was made when the seven men were arrested on Friday, May 28, 2021.”

Hlathi said three of the seven men they arrested were out on R10 000 bail each, for the murders of the Coka brothers.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla has called for calm.

"We urge members of the public to allow a space for the law to take its course and not to resort to violence. The state has proven its determination to ensure that no stone will be left unturned in dealing with any criminal activities," Phahla said.

