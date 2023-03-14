Mombela Lotto winner says he won’t tell his family about his millions but will help out when the need arises

There’s a meme doing the rounds on Facebook and it reads: “If I win the lotto, I won’t tell anyone but there will be signs.” The saying rings true for a Nelspruit man who recently won millions thanks to his decision to “tata ma chance”.

The Nelspruit man, in his forties and who works in the security sector, recently claimed his R10 966 254.50 Lotto jackpot from draw 2303 that took place on January 28. He said it was not the first time he had won a large amount. He had previously won R84 000 from one of the Sportstake games and had frequently won prizes on the fifth or fourth division payouts from Lotto and Powerball games. “I have always been hopeful that I would, one day, win the main jackpot, that is why I have continued to play,” he said.

The winner added that he would continue to work and use his winnings to pay his debts. He said he had no plans to tell his entire family about his newfound wealth but would help them when needed. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has congratulated the man on his winnings.