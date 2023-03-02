Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

More blackouts as Eskom set to implement Stage 4 load shedding for the weekend

Stage 5 load shedding have been implemented from 4pm yesterday (Thursday) until 5am today (Friday). l AYANDA NDAMANE/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published Mar 2, 2023

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 5 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Friday.

In a statement, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would then be implemented from 5am today until 5am on Friday, thereafter it would be reduced to Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm.

It also said that Stage 4 load shedding would again be implemented from 4pm Friday until Sunday.

Eskom further announced that in the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning a unit each to service at Kendal and Duvha power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power generator also said that the breakdowns currently amounted to 17 149MW of generating capacity while 4 950MW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance.

Eskom also said a further update would be published as soon as any significant changes occurred.

IOL

