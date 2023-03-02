Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 5 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Friday.
In a statement, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would then be implemented from 5am today until 5am on Friday, thereafter it would be reduced to Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm.
It also said that Stage 4 load shedding would again be implemented from 4pm Friday until Sunday.
Eskom further announced that in the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.
“Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.
No time for diplomatic charm says Durban Chamber president as he shares 6-step plan to end load shedding
Courts ‘the only option to take on Eskom’
Eskom turns 100: 'The 100 candles on the cake will provide enough light at least'
No need for panic: Govt rubbishes US security alert warning citizens to stockpile food, emergency supplies
Mr President: answer if you dare
Dlamini Zuma issues regulations on load shedding and ropes on auditor-general to prevent corruption
“The delay in returning a unit each to service at Kendal and Duvha power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said in a statement.
The power generator also said that the breakdowns currently amounted to 17 149MW of generating capacity while 4 950MW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance.
Eskom also said a further update would be published as soon as any significant changes occurred.
IOL