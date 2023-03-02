In a statement, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would then be implemented from 5am today until 5am on Friday, thereafter it would be reduced to Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm.

Cape Town – Power utility Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 5 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Friday.

It also said that Stage 4 load shedding would again be implemented from 4pm Friday until Sunday.

Eskom further announced that in the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“Breakdowns at a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs.