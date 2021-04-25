Mother and son killed in Mpumalanga farm attack

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have launched an extensive manhunt after a 56-year-old mother and her son, 34, were murdered during a robbery at a farm outside Nelspruit.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the “heartless incident” happened on Saturday.

“According to the [police] report, the emergency services received a complaint around 6.30pm about the incident at Valley Farm, and upon arrival, a male and a female were found lying motionless. The two seemed to have been hit with an object and unfortunately, they were certified dead at the scene,” Mdhluli said.

“Police opened a murder case and preliminary investigation revealed that several items were stolen from the house hence an additional charge of robbery. A search for the suspects was immediately sanctioned.”

Mdhluli said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

“The two victims were identified by the family as Anna-Marie Botha, 56 years of age and Rohn Britz, aged 34,” according to the police.

Meanwhile, the SAPS in Mpumalanga on Sunday expressed concern about the “senseless killings” taking place within the farming sector in the province, and condemned the murder of Botha and Britz.

The double murder, according to the SAPS, “occurred during the time whilst the country is still in shock after two people were recently murdered in Piet Retief”.

Acting provincial commissioner police in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla has activated a 72-hour activation plan to intensify the search for the assailants.

“These killings in the farms should immediately stop because that sector is the one that gives a boost into our economy.

“Even during the hard lockdown, the sector was allowed to continue working so that there is no shortage of food, as well as other supplies,” Phahla said.

“All relevant resources in terms of the 72[-hour] activation plan have been mobilised and a solid investigation team has been established to bring the perpetrators to book.”

The SAPS has appealed to community members who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the branch commander, Detective Colonel Ernest Maoka at 0823189843, or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPSApp.

African News Agency/ANA